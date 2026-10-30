15th Annual Hiring Red, White & You! Hiring Fair Brings 100+ Job Openings to Texarkana Nov. 5
TEXARKANA, TX — Job seekers in Texarkana are invited to meet employers face-to-face at the 15th Annual Hiring Red, White & You! Hiring Fair, hosted by Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas in collaboration with the Texas Workforce Commission, Texas Medical Center and the Texas Veterans Commission. Participating employers have reported more than 100 job openings.
Whether you are looking for a first job, ready for a career change, or just exploring what is out there, the fair offers a chance to connect directly with hiring managers and recruiters from across the region. Admission is free for all job seekers.
Event details
- Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026
- Location: Texarkana Convention Center, 4610 Cowhorn Creek, Texarkana, TX
- 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.: Exclusive access for veterans and dependents
- 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Open to all job seekers
- Admission: Free
- Registration & information: bit.ly/NETXHRWY26
Employers attending
- Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT)
- Coim USA
- Commercial National Bank
- Day & Zimmermann
- Domtar
- EnergyX
- Hazmat Services Inc.
- Ledwell & Son Enterprise, Inc.
- Texarkana Aluminum
- Texarkana U.S. Army Recruiting Station
- Texas Department of Public Safety
- Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT)
- Vertical Alliance Group
- Windham School District
Opportunities span manufacturing, transportation, banking, education, public service and more.
Why attend?
- Connect directly with employers and recruiters
- Explore openings across multiple industries
- Make connections that could lead to employment
- Free admission for all job seekers
Organizers recommend bringing copies of your resume, dressing to impress and coming ready to talk.
You do not have to be a veteran to attend — veterans and dependents simply get priority access at 10:00 a.m., and the fair opens to everyone at 11:00 a.m.