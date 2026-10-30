15th Annual Hiring Red, White & You! Hiring Fair Brings 100+ Job Openings to Texarkana Nov. 5

TEXARKANA, TX — Job seekers in Texarkana are invited to meet employers face-to-face at the 15th Annual Hiring Red, White & You! Hiring Fair, hosted by Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas in collaboration with the Texas Workforce Commission, Texas Medical Center and the Texas Veterans Commission. Participating employers have reported more than 100 job openings.

Whether you are looking for a first job, ready for a career change, or just exploring what is out there, the fair offers a chance to connect directly with hiring managers and recruiters from across the region. Admission is free for all job seekers.

Event details

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Thursday, November 5, 2026 Location: Texarkana Convention Center, 4610 Cowhorn Creek, Texarkana, TX

Texarkana Convention Center, 4610 Cowhorn Creek, Texarkana, TX 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.: Exclusive access for veterans and dependents

Exclusive access for veterans and dependents 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Open to all job seekers

Open to all job seekers Admission: Free

Free Registration & information: bit.ly/NETXHRWY26

Employers attending

Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT)

Coim USA

Commercial National Bank

Day & Zimmermann

Domtar

EnergyX

Hazmat Services Inc.

Ledwell & Son Enterprise, Inc.

Texarkana Aluminum

Texarkana U.S. Army Recruiting Station

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT)

Vertical Alliance Group

Windham School District

Opportunities span manufacturing, transportation, banking, education, public service and more.

Why attend?

Connect directly with employers and recruiters

Explore openings across multiple industries

Make connections that could lead to employment

Free admission for all job seekers

Organizers recommend bringing copies of your resume, dressing to impress and coming ready to talk.

You do not have to be a veteran to attend — veterans and dependents simply get priority access at 10:00 a.m., and the fair opens to everyone at 11:00 a.m.

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