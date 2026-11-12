Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle, Angel Tree campaigns Friday at Central Mall

The Salvation Army of Greater Texarkana will kick off its Christmas season campaigns at noon Friday, Nov. 13, at Central Mall in Texarkana and is looking for bell ringers and Angel Tree volunteers.

TEXARKANA – The Salvation Army of Greater Texarkana will kick off its Christmas season campaigns at noon Friday, Nov. 13, at Central Mall in Texarkana.

Local mayors, volunteers, board members, the Women’s Auxiliary, musical groups and others are expected to attend. The community is invited to join the celebration and learn more about The Salvation Army and its Christmas programs.

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Become a bell ringer

Every dollar collected in the red kettle supports The Salvation Army’s social services programs throughout the year in Texarkana.

Dates: Nov. 14 through Dec. 24, Monday through Saturday

Nov. 14 through Dec. 24, Monday through Saturday How to volunteer: Visit SalvationArmyVolunteer.com and follow the prompts to sign up for a location and shift, or contact Maj. Tex Ellis Jr. at 870-774-2701 or [email protected].

Become an Angel Tree volunteer

The Salvation Army will provide gifts for many families through the Angel Tree program this year, thanks to local donors and businesses. Volunteers can work at Angel Tree adoption locations, sort gifts and help on gift distribution day for registered families. Churches and businesses can also host an Angel Tree.

How to volunteer: Contact Maj. Andrea Ellis at 870-774-2701 or [email protected].

“Whether you’re ringing a bell, helping with Angel Tree gifts, or serving holiday meals, your time and compassion help The Salvation Army Give With Joy to those who need it most this holiday season,” the organization said in a news release.

To volunteer or donate, visit salvationarmytexarkana.org or call The Salvation Army at 870-774-2701.

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About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army helps more than 28 million Americans overcome poverty, substance abuse and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing feeding, sheltering, emergency relief and rehabilitation programs, The Salvation Army serves communities across the United States through nearly 7,600 centers of operation. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.

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