Historic Washington State Park will teach participants to cook 19th-century sweets and treats in Dutch ovens during a workshop Saturday, Nov. 21. Reservations are required.

WASHINGTON, Ark. – Historic Washington State Park will host a “Sweets and Treats” Dutch oven cooking workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.

The hands-on workshop introduces beginners to Dutch oven cooking. First, park staff will guide participants as they make a variety of 19th-century sweets and treats. Then, everyone will learn how to use and care for a Dutch oven.

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How to sign up for the Dutch oven cooking workshop

Reservations are required, and space is limited. The cost is $30 per person. To register, call the park visitor center at 870-983-2684.

About Historic Washington State Park

Historic Washington State Park is a restoration village. It shows what life was like in a 19th-century Arkansas town. In addition, the park offers daily tours of more than 15 historic sites and museums. For example, visitors can tour the B.W. Edwards Weapons Museum and the Blacksmith Shop.

The park is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more at HistoricWashingtonStatePark.com or call 870-983-2684.

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About Arkansas State Parks

Historic Washington State Park is part of Arkansas State Parks. The system is a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. Since 1923, it has preserved special places for future generations.

Today, Arkansas state parks and museums cover 54,400 acres. That land includes forests, wetlands and wildlife habitat. In addition, the parks protect unique historic and cultural sites. They also offer outdoor recreation and education programs, such as this Dutch oven cooking workshop.

Plus, the parks help the state’s economy through tourism. To learn more, visit ArkansasStateParks.com.

If you go

What: “Sweets and Treats” Dutch oven cooking workshop

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21

Where: Historic Washington State Park, Washington, Ark.

Cost: $30 per person; reservations required

Register: 870-983-2684

Also, find this and other local events on the TXKtoday events calendar.