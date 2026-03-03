Historic Washington State Park to Host 58th Annual Jonquil Festival March 20-21

SPONSOR

Historic Washington State Park will host its 58th Annual Jonquil Festival on Friday and Saturday, March 20-21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The spring festival will feature thousands of blooming jonquils along with craft vendors, live entertainment, activities and food vendors. The event takes place in Washington, Arkansas, approximately 40 miles north of Texarkana.

Craft vendors from across the region will showcase handmade items and gifts. The Four State Iron Munchers will provide blacksmithing demonstrations at the park’s Blacksmith Shop. A car and tractor show is scheduled for Saturday in front of the park’s large Magnolia Tree.

Park staff will offer tours of historic homes and museums as well as surrey rides at regular admission prices. William’s Tavern Restaurant will serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

Parking is $5 per vehicle.

Historic Washington State Park is a restoration village interpreting the 19th-century Arkansas town, with daily tours available of more than 15 historic sites and museums including the B.W. Edwards Weapons Museum and Blacksmith Shop.

For more information, contact the park visitor center at 870-983-2684 or visit HistoricWashingtonStatePark.com.