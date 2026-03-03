Arkansas High’s Razorback Wrestlers Shine At State Conference

SPONSOR

In only its third year, Arkansas High School’s wrestling team has already built a historic record. Under the leadership of Coach Todd Crumb, the program made headlines last year when Addison Girley became the overall Girls’ State Champion. This season, Girley reclaimed her title, joined by Zakeria Shoto, who placed third at state, and junior Courshon Hubbert, who finished fourth in his division.

The program began under the instruction of Coach Crumb—who also serves as a supporting football coach and Dean of Students at Arkansas High. Despite the team’s rapid success, Crumb is quick to credit his athletes.

“I lay the groundwork for the kids, and I like to see where they take it,” Crumb said. “It’s 100% the kids. I just guide them in the direction I think they need to go. I had a lot of leaders in the room this year. A lot of these boys and girls have been with me since we started, and those guys really took over and established their roles in leadership. That really helped me this year as far as the success that we had.”

Seniors like Addison, Shoto, Montasia Floyd, Gavin McDowell, Jeremiah Vardeman, and others have been part of the program since its beginning, taking on new responsibilities and leadership roles as the team has grown.

As their final season concludes, the seniors reflected on their time in the program.

“Wrestling has made my experience at Arkansas High more meaningful,” Addison said. “It’s given me purpose and structure, and it’s connected me with people I may not have met otherwise. It’s definitely shaped my high school journey in a positive way.”

Others shared that the program taught them the importance of hard work and responsibility—skills strengthened even further when Arkansas High hosted the regional competition before state.

Preparations for Regionals began months in advance, led by Crumb and other wrestling coaches, with students working throughout the event to keep everything running smoothly.

“There are a lot of moving parts,” Crumb said. “A lot of communication between us and 20 other teams, getting food and concession stands, getting security. A lot of people commented on how well our tournament went, but I can’t take 100% credit. It was a collaborative event with a lot of people.”

The tournament drew strong community support and ended with eight Ladybacks and one Razorback advancing to state.

Expectations were especially high for Addison Girley, who felt the pressure to follow last year’s historic win.

“After last season, I knew I couldn’t stay comfortable,” she said. “I focused on improving the small details—conditioning, strength, and especially my mental toughness.”

Her work paid off as she claimed her second consecutive state title. Shoto placed third in her division, marking her second year placing at state.

“I couldn’t believe it, but I also knew I would because I had that confidence in myself,” Shoto said. “I told myself over and over again that I would win.”

Hubbert, a second‑year wrestler, placed fourth in his division, contributing to another record‑setting year for the program.

With the season ending and graduation approaching, emotions are high. Many seniors reflected on the impact Coach Crumb has had on their lives.

“Coach Crumb is a father figure to me,” Shoto said. “He’s been there for me with everything I’ve been through—school, wrestling, and outside of school. He’s definitely taught me big lessons.”

The wrestling program has grown quickly, creating a supportive and family‑like environment despite the intensity of the sport.

“The wrestling program means family to me,” Addison said. “It’s where I’ve learned some of my biggest life lessons—about perseverance, responsibility, and mental strength. It’s more than just a sport; it’s a foundation that’s shaped who I am.”

For Crumb, the greatest success of the program goes beyond medals.

“It teaches kids a lot about finding themselves and how to tackle problems when they come about,” he said. “That’s one of the big things I think my kids take away—how to become a tough individual, a gritty individual, someone who can face adversity head‑on.”

Students interested in joining the wrestling program for the 2026–2027 school year can reach out to Arkansas High School counselors or Coach Todd Crumb.