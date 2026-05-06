Historical Marker Honoring 1806 Freeman-Custis Expedition to Be Dedicated in Texarkana

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The City of Texarkana, Texas will dedicate a new historical marker recognizing the Freeman-Custis Red River Expedition of 1806 during a ceremony on Friday, May 15 at 10:00 a.m.

The marker will be installed in Sheppard Park, across from the U.S. Post Office and Courthouse. City officials believe it may be the only historical marker in the country dedicated specifically to the expedition.

Commissioned by President Thomas Jefferson following the Louisiana Purchase, the Freeman-Custis Expedition was sent to explore the Red River, map the region, document its natural features, and build relations with local populations. The expedition traveled through what are now Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma before being stopped near present-day Bowie County by Spanish forces.

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The Texas Society of the United States Daughters of 1812 funded the marker. Author Dr. Dan Flores, who wrote “Southern Counterpart to Lewis and Clark: The Freeman and Custis Expedition of 1806,” will deliver the keynote address at the dedication.

“This marker helps tell a story that deserves far more attention,” said Matt Solomon, Historic Preservation Officer for the City of Texarkana, Texas. “The Freeman-Custis Expedition is an important part of our region’s history, and this dedication is an opportunity to share that story with our community and with the many visitors from around the world who come to take their picture in front of the second most photographed federal courthouse in the country.”

The Texarkana Regional Museums System will host a reception for Dr. Flores on Thursday, May 14 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn. Dr. Flores will also appear at The Stained Page on May 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for a book signing before the ceremony.

Geno’s BBQ will provide lunch following the dedication.

For more information, contact Matt Solomon at (903) 798-3949 or matt.solomon@texarkanatexas.gov. More details are available on the city’s Facebook page.