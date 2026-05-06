Main Street Texarkana Launches Community Survey on the Future of Historic Downtown

SPONSOR

Main Street Texarkana has launched a public survey inviting the community to share how they currently use the historic downtown district and what they hope to see in its future. The survey will help guide future planning, programming, and revitalization efforts.

“We want to hear from everyone who cares about downtown—how you experience it today and what you imagine it could become,” said Main Street Texarkana Executive Director, Ina McDowell. “This is a great opportunity to share your thoughts and opinions on the future of Downtown Texarkana.”

The survey is open to the public and can be accessed through Main Street Texarkana’s website, www.mainstreettexarkana.org, and on Facebook.

SPONSOR

Main Street Texarkana is a non-profit organization dedicated to economic development through historic preservation, repurposing, education, and community involvement. For more information, contact Main Street Texarkana at 903-278-6441, email Events@mainstreettexarkana.org, or visit us on the web at www.MainStreetTexarkana.org for details about historic downtown Texarkana, TX-AR.