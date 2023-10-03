History Channel’s Forged in Fire to Feature Texarkana College Bill Moran School of Bladesmithing!

Sponsor

Exciting News for Texarkana College’s Bill Moran School of Bladesmithing! The A&E Network’s History Channel’s popular TV series, FORGED IN FIRE, came to Texarkana College campus recently to film 3 contestants vying for the coveted prize as the winning bladesmith. TC’s Bladesmithing School is one of three featured schools in American on Forged in Fire’s 10th season premiere, and first-ever road show competition for bladesmithing! WATCH the season premiere on Wednesday, October 4th at 8:00 PM CST on the History Channel, or join us for a Watch Party on the TC campus in the Stilwell Theater in the Humanities Building.

OPEN HOUSE PRIOR TO WATCH PARTY– The Bladesmith School will be open prior to the screening beginning at 6:30 PM for an Open House to meet TC Bladesmith instructor, Don McIntosh, who is featured on the Forged in Fire Series as a Season 10 Judge! At the open house, you will be able to see firsthand the forges, knives, and tools used to make the knives and meet bladesmiths from our area.

If you can’t make it to the Watch Party, the season premiere will stream on the History Channel beginning on October 5. More information can be found here:https://play.history.com/shows/forged-in-fire/videos/preview-new-season-of-forged-in-fire?playlist_slug

About the Bill Moran School of Bladesmithing: Since 1988, the Bill Moran School of Bladesmithing has offered world-class training in beginning bladesmithing, Damascus steel, handles and guards, advanced grinding, and more. Thousands of bladesmiths, including a number of master smiths and journeyman smiths, got their start right here at our bladesmithing school. In fact, the Bill Moran School of Bladesmithing was the world’s first bladesmithing school of its kind. Learn more here: https://cbe.texarkanacollege.edu/bladesmith/

For more information, contact: Amanda Davis at 903-823-3015 or call Texarkana College at 903-823-3456 or visit online www.texarkanacollege.edu.