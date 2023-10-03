Leadership Texarkana Announces 2023-24 LIfT Leadership Frameworks for Pursuing Excellence: Learning Opportunities for All Texarkana Citizens

Sponsor

Leadership Texarkana is pleased to announce the 2023-24 Leadership Frameworks program offerings, open to anyone in the community who’s interested in pursuing excellence in ANY endeavor. As part of LIfT, the Leadership Initiative for Texarkana, the leadership programs cover a variety of topics and are a valuable investment, whether an individual is a member of the business community, the nonprofit world, or the Community at Large.

Leadership Texarkana Executive Director Ruth Ellen Whitt says, “We encourage everyone to sign on for one or more of our Leadership Frameworks programs for pursuing excellence. The most reliable path to individual, organizational or community excellence, and the limiting or enhancing lid on any endeavor, is always LEADERSHIP. Our goal is to develop ever greater numbers of citizens effectively and actively leading the way in working together for progress, because numbers matter. We want to unleash and focus citizen talents on actively creating the best future for all of us!”

The leadership programs include FREE first Thursday programs, which are hour-long moderated conversations on a variety of topics, along with monthly seminars of varying lengths at reasonably priced rates for individuals or teams.

FREE 1st THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5 – COFFEE AND CONVERSATION – 8:30-9:30:

Artificial Intelligence: What’s the Impact and Potential Application for Leaders? An informal and timely conversation with tech leaders who will share perspectives worth your time. Bart Upchurch, Director of Instructional Technology @ Texarkana College Facilitated by Mendy Sharp, Executive Director of Community & Business Education @ Texarkana College; (Leadership TXK Class of 2022). TO BE HELD in the McCulloch Building Conference Room at Texarkana College.

FREE 1st THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2 – COFFEE AND CONVERSATION – 8:30-9:30:

For the Love of Cities- Igniting a Passion for Community. This exciting conversation will include virtual participation by special guest Peter Kageyama, author of “For the Love of Cities” relating his career of researching the dynamics of community engagement and what it takesand Facilitated by DeAnna O’Malley, of Communities Unlimited (Leadership TXK Class of 2009); TO BE HELD in the Texarkana Landmark Building Downtown Texarkana/ 210 North Stateline Texarkana, AR.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7 – SEMINAR – 1:30-4:30

Conflict Management: Guiding Principles for Leaders; taught by Dr. Lila Walker in the Perot Leadership Classroom, in the Palmer Library on the Texarkana College Campus. $59 Tuition.

LEADERSHIP FRAMEWORKS offerings from January 1 through April will include, among others:

Strengths Based Leadership Training – taught by Keri Porter; JANUARY 9 / 9:30-12:30

Covey’s Seven Habits of Highly Effective People – taught by Dr. Donna McDaniel. JANUARY 18-19

FREE 1st THURDAYS programs 2024:

• FEBRUARY 1 – 8:30-10AM Artificial Intelligence: A Deeper Dive into Readiness, Implementation, and Ethical Responsibility for Leaders; Panel TBA

• MARCH 7 – AFTER HRS / 4:30-6PM Women in Leadership: Book Tasting with panel Sharing Favorite Writings

• APRIL 4 at 8:30-9:30 The Leadership Mind In Focus: Untangling Your Psyche to Understand Self and Society – Dr. Brian Matthews- Associate Professor of Managemnet – TAMUT

For Leadership Framework program details or to register and/or reserve a seat for any program, attendees must RSVP to leadershiptxk@gmail.com. Training sites vary by session. The 2023-24 Leadership Frameworks programs are sponsored by SIGNATURE SPONSOR Red River Credit Union, along with Guaranty Bank & Trust and Wadley Regional Medical Center; and in conjunction with Texarkana College.

Beyond the Leadership Frameworks program series, Leadership Texarkana is also offering local Strategic Doing Practitioner Training opportunities as part of the community’s Strategic Doing Initiative NOVEMBER 8-9, and FEBRUARY 20-22, 2024; $1500 per participant with Early Bird discounts. Generously sponsored in part by MaxAlley Real Estate. For details, contact leadershiptxk@gmail.com.