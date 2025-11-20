HomeGoods Coming to Texarkana

Sponsor

Texarkana shoppers will soon have a new home décor destination. A HomeGoods store is officially in the works at Town West Shopping Center, according to newly filed Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) documents.

The project outlines a major interior renovation at 2315 Richmond Road in the old Conn’s HomePlus location. The filing shows an estimated $1.5 million construction cost for the project, which will renovate and modernize a 30,600-square-foot space. According to the scope of work, construction will include full interior tenant improvements to convert an existing building into a new retail layout suitable for the national home décor chain.



Work is scheduled to begin June 1, 2026, with an anticipated completion date of October 31, 2026, pending any changes in construction timelines. The project is entirely privately funded, with documents noting that the funds are being provided by the tenant.

The project is currently listed as “Registered” with the state, the first formal step in the TDLR process before construction begins.

HomeGoods, part of the TJX Companies family (which includes T.J. Maxx and Marshalls), is known for discounted home décor, furniture, seasonal items, and household goods. The addition of HomeGoods would significantly expand local shopping options and continue the trend of national retailers investing in the Richmond Road area.

An official opening date has not yet been announced, but the construction timeframe suggests the store could open as early as late 2026.

TXK Today will continue to follow updates as they become available.