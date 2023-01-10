Homeless Count & Annual Bridge City Set For Late January

Advertisement



The Texarkana Homeless Coalition (TXKHC) will conduct its annual Point-In-Time (PIT) homeless population observational count on Thursday, January 26th, at 902 W. 12th Street. On January 27th, TXKHC’s Bridge City Project Chili Cook-off will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 316 Hazel Street in Texarkana, AR 71854, in front of the Salvation Army shelter.

Every year the Department of Housing and Urban Development requires all homeless coalitions to count the number of homeless individuals in each community by the last week in January. The PIT count offers insight into understanding our local homeless population and their current needs, and provides data to secure future funding for programs that combat homelessness.

On January 27th, the Texarkana Homeless Coalition in partnership with support from Regions Bank will host the annual Bridge City Chili Cook-off to raise funds and discuss the plight of homelessness. The event is free for the public to attend and TXKHC is encouraging attendees to show off their best 80’s attire to go along with the events theme. The entry fee is $25, and contestants are asked to make enough chili for about 100 samples. Contestants for the cook-off will be judged for Best Presentation, People’s Choice, Best in Texarkana, and a special Top Restaurant category.

Chair of TXKHC Vashil Fernandez encourages the community to attend the event.

“Some of the deepest needs we have as human beings are to be heard, seen, and accepted. It is not often that the homeless and impoverished in our community get to experience the satisfaction of these most basic needs,” said Fernandez. “Bridge City Chili Cook-Off provides an opportunity for us as a twin city to cross the socioeconomic line and identify with the difficulty facing our neighbors for one night while raising money to provide for their needs at the same time.”



Regions Bank is donating one of its signature LifeGreen custom cruiser bicycles to be awarded through a prize drawing at the event. Their private wealth management leader and market executive, Clay Roberts, spoke about their donation to this cause.

“Regions Bank is proud to support TXKHC’s lifechanging work to serve people and families either near or currently facing homelessness to secure safe, permanent housing and empower them to achieve independence and self-sufficiency,” said Roberts.

The funds raised through Bridge City Chili Cook-Off and other projects sponsored by TXKHC fund scholarships for educational opportunities for those experiencing homelessness and provide training and technical assistance for local agencies. Organizations and community members are invited to enter their signature chili recipes in the cook-off.



For more information visit their Facebook event page, https://fb.me/e/24rnMvpFx. To enter the cook-off visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridge-city-project-annual-chili-cook-off-tickets-476647273827.

