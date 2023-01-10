Nona Jane Place

Advertisement

On January 5, 2023 Nona Jane Garrison Place, 76, of Texarkana, TX was called to her heavenly home unexpectedly after a short illness. Her memory and legacy is kept on by her daughter, Somer Walker, of Texarkana, Texas; her grandson, Austin Walker, of Texarkana, TX; her sister, Lanette Striegel and husband, Don, of Joplin, MO; and many nieces, nephews, and loving friends.

Nona was born November 2, 1946 in Malvern, Arkansas to Mitchell Garrison and Janet Bullard. Both proceeded her in death.

Nona graduated from Texas High and worked as a telephone operator for 40 years and as a hairstylist for 30. Nona loved studying astrology and was a cat mom for all of her years. Nona was a light to all who knew her and was loved by so many. She will be missed tremendously.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 13, 2023 at the Church of Love 2508 Rose Street, Texarkana, Arkansas.

