HomeServe to Offer Home Repair Service Plans to SWEPCO Customers

HomeServe USA (HomeServe), a leading provider of home emergency repair service plans, announced the expansion of its agreement with American Electric Power (AEP) with the launch of service to customers located in AEP’s operating unit Southwestern Electric Power Co.’s (SWEPCO) territory. The new warranty services program will begin with an offer for the Exterior Electric Line service plan to SWEPCO’s residential customers located in Louisiana and Texas.

HomeServe’s Exterior Electric Line service plan offers homeowners protection against the expense and inconvenience of repairs to the home’s exterior electrical components that connect to the SWEPCO electric system. This can include repairs to the weatherhead, riser pipe, insulators, meter base and service entrance cable. These repairs can be costly and are not typically covered by basic homeowners insurance. HomeServe plan holders will have access to a Repair Hotline that is accessible 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to bring local, licensed and insured electricians right to their home for repairs. The plan costs $4.99 a month.

SWEPCO homeowner customers will also have access to other HomeServe service plans, including interior electrical lines, heating and cooling systems, water heaters and household plumbing. Customers will be able to pay for these service plans with convenient payment directly on the utility bill. The program is completely optional and the coverage can be canceled at any time.

“We are pleased to be able to introduce these service plans for SWEPCO customers. It’s important for homeowners to know that if they have an electrical or other repair emergency, they have an available option to turn to,” said John Kitzie, CEO of HomeServe USA. “Our plans not only provide timely repairs homeowners need, they also help relieve the financial burden.”

Customers can expect information about the program to arrive in the mail soon, which will explain how to enroll. The mail from HomeServe will include SWEPCO’s company logo as a sign of validity to residents.

For more information visit PlansForSWEPCO.com or call HomeServe toll-free at 833-492-3890.

About HomeServe USA

HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe) is a leading provider of home repair solutions serving more than 4.2 million customers across the US and Canada under the HomeServe, Home Emergency Insurance Solutions, Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA) and Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) names.

Since 2003, HomeServe has been protecting homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of water, sewer, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies by providing affordable repair coverage, installations and quality local service.

As an A+ rated Better Business Bureau Accredited Business, HomeServe is dedicated to being a customer-focused company supplying best-in-class repair plans and other services to consumers directly and through over 750 leading municipal, utility and association partners.

HomeServe is teamed up with television personality and author Mike Rowe, best known as the creator and host of the series “Dirty Jobs.” For more information about HomeServe, a Connecticut Top Workplace winner and recipient of thirty-three 2019 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, or to learn more about HomeServe’s affordable repair plans, please go to www.homeserve.com. Connect with HomeServe on Facebook and Twitter @HomeServeUSA. For news and information follow on Twitter @HomeServeUSNews.

About Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO)

SWEPCO, an American Electric Power (AEP: NYSE) company, serves 535,000 customers in western Arkansas, northwest and central Louisiana, northeast Texas and the Texas Panhandle. SWEPCO’s headquarters are in Shreveport, La. News releases and other information about SWEPCO can be found at SWEPCO.com.

About American Electric Power (AEP)

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP’s more than 17,000 employees operate and maintain the nation’s largest electricity transmission system and more than 219,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.4 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation’s largest electricity producers with approximately 32,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including 4,300 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP’s family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana and east Texas). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide.

