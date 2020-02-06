A&M-Texarkana and Bowie County Master Gardeners to Present Program on Healthy Eating

Advertisement

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Bowie County Master Gardeners will present a program titled “General Healthy Eating and Heart Health Solutions” on Monday, February 10th. The event will take place from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in University Center room 326. The program is free and open to the public and reservations are not required.

The program will be presented by Britney Speer, clinical nutrition manager for CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System. With the start of a new year, many people set goals of adopting a healthier lifestyle, and a key part to finding success is practicing good nutrition habits. Many fad diets promise quick results but can limit nutritional intake and ultimately be unhealthy. Britney will discuss a healthy diet plan that will help set the stage for an overall healthy lifestyle.

For more information contact Emily Newsome at TAMUT at 903-223-3039 or Steve Walls, Bowie County Master Gardeners, at 318-773-6203.

