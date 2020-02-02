“Honoring the Past, Vocalizing the Future,” Texarkana College Celebrates Black History Month

“Honoring the Past, Vocalizing the Future,” is Texarkana College’s mantra for Black History Month 2020. Events are scheduled throughout the month to promote community and student engagement and bring greater awareness to the achievements of African Americans throughout history and those who are shaping the future.
The national month-long observance is celebrated February 1 – February 29, 2020. Texarkana College is proud to sponsor the following events:
Sunday, February 9
4:00 PM
Texarkana College Campus:
Truman Arnold Student Center
Soul Fest- A Texarkana Regional Chorale Presentation
Featuring Texarkana Regional Chorale, Liberty- Eylau Varsity Choir, Texas High Tiger Tones, and Veritas Academy Choir!
Thursday, February 20
12:30 PM
Texarkana College Campus:
Levi Hall Conference Room
Texarkana Pan Hellenic Council Black Fraternities and Sororities Forum Sponsored by TC’s Cultural Awareness Student Association the TC Black Student Association.
Come learn more about going Greek and joining one of the great organizations within our community! Free Soul Food Lunch provided!
Tuesday, February 25
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Texarkana College Campus:
Truman Arnold Student Center
Black History Celebration: Talent Showcase and Traditional African American Fashion Show
Performances by TC Students, faculty and staff. Don’t miss the special food truck on campus that day by Shell Shock- a locally owned vendor!