“Honoring the Past, Vocalizing the Future,” Texarkana College Celebrates Black History Month

“Honoring the Past, Vocalizing the Future,” is Texarkana College’s mantra for Black History Month 2020. Events are scheduled throughout the month to promote community and student engagement and bring greater awareness to the achievements of African Americans throughout history and those who are shaping the future.

The national month-long observance is celebrated February 1 – February 29, 2020. Texarkana College is proud to sponsor the following events:

Sunday, February 9

4:00 PM

Texarkana College Campus:

Truman Arnold Student Center

Soul Fest- A Texarkana Regional Chorale Presentation

Featuring Texarkana Regional Chorale, Liberty- Eylau Varsity Choir, Texas High Tiger Tones, and Veritas Academy Choir!

Thursday, February 20

12:30 PM

Texarkana College Campus:

Levi Hall Conference Room

Texarkana Pan Hellenic Council Black Fraternities and Sororities Forum Sponsored by TC’s Cultural Awareness Student Association the TC Black Student Association.

Come learn more about going Greek and joining one of the great organizations within our community! Free Soul Food Lunch provided!

Tuesday, February 25

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Texarkana College Campus:

Truman Arnold Student Center

Black History Celebration: Talent Showcase and Traditional African American Fashion Show

Performances by TC Students, faculty and staff. Don’t miss the special food truck on campus that day by Shell Shock- a locally owned vendor!