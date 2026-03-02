Hooks Man Jailed On $250,000 Bond After Allegedly Pepper Spraying Woman And Her Children

Man Accused Of Pepper Spraying Mom, Kids 7 And 14
HOOKS, Texas–A man who allegedly pepper sprayed a woman he was dating and
her two children, ages 7 and 14 years, is being held in the Bowie County
jail with bail set at $250,000 on charges of assault and injury to a child.
Marquelle Donyelle Smith, 39, allegedly used his fists to strike a woman in
the face and head in the early morning hours of Jan. 27 at a residence in
the 1300 block of Avenue A in Hooks, according to a probable cause
affidavit filed in Bowie County this week.
The woman reportedly began yelling for her children to call police and
attempted to defend herself with pepper spray, the affidavit said. Smith
allegedly took the pepper spray from the woman and sprayed her in the face,
as well as her two children.
Smith allegedly took the woman’s house keys before leaving in his car.
Police responded to the residence at about 4:40 a.m. and noted a strong
odor of pepper spray.
Police were unable to locate Smith that day. Bowie County jail records
indicate that he was arrested Feb. 13 and has been in custody since.
If convicted, Smith faces two to ten years in prison on a single count of
assault and two counts of injury to a child.
The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.
Smith is represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office.