Hooks Man Jailed On $250,000 Bond After Allegedly Pepper Spraying Woman And Her Children

Man Accused Of Pepper Spraying Mom, Kids 7 And 14

HOOKS, Texas–A man who allegedly pepper sprayed a woman he was dating and

her two children, ages 7 and 14 years, is being held in the Bowie County

jail with bail set at $250,000 on charges of assault and injury to a child.

Marquelle Donyelle Smith, 39, allegedly used his fists to strike a woman in

the face and head in the early morning hours of Jan. 27 at a residence in

the 1300 block of Avenue A in Hooks, according to a probable cause

affidavit filed in Bowie County this week.

The woman reportedly began yelling for her children to call police and

attempted to defend herself with pepper spray, the affidavit said. Smith

allegedly took the pepper spray from the woman and sprayed her in the face,

as well as her two children.

Smith allegedly took the woman’s house keys before leaving in his car.

Police responded to the residence at about 4:40 a.m. and noted a strong

odor of pepper spray.

Police were unable to locate Smith that day. Bowie County jail records

indicate that he was arrested Feb. 13 and has been in custody since.

If convicted, Smith faces two to ten years in prison on a single count of

assault and two counts of injury to a child.

The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.

Smith is represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office.