Federal Prison in Texarkana Seeks Correctional Officers, Healthcare Staff at March 17 Event

The Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Texarkana will host a hiring event on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at its Employee Training Center.

The institution is seeking to fill multiple positions, including more than 10 correctional officers, as well as specialized roles in healthcare and psychology departments. Specific openings include a pharmacist, medical officer, nurse practitioner, unit secretary, and staff psychologist.

Correctional officer positions offer salaries ranging from $44,545 to $67,712, not including shift differential, overtime, and holiday pay. Benefits include job security, a 401k with 5% matching, and law enforcement retirement eligibility in 20-25 years.

Applications for some positions are accepted on a continuous basis. Interested applicants can apply at www.usajobs.gov or learn more about available opportunities at www.bop.gov.

For specific questions about positions or hiring information, contact the Human Resource Department at (903) 838-4587 or email Tex-HumanResources@bop.gov.