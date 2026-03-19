Hoop Heroes Celebrated With Community Parade and Pep Rally as Team Heads to State

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Texarkana turned out in full support Wednesday morning as the Hoop Heroes, the Special Olympics basketball team representing Texarkana Resources for the Disabled, were honored with a celebratory parade along East 19th Street. The short but spirited procession brought out families, supporters, and community members eager to cheer on the athletes as they prepare for their next major milestone — the Arkansas Special Olympics State Tournament in Benton.

The parade route stretched from Oats to R&W Electric, with viewers lining the sidewalks and parking at RBIS and Inpac to wave signs, clap, and celebrate the team’s remarkable season. Bright banners, cheers, and plenty of blue and orange made the morning feel like a championship celebration all its own.

“This is our second year doing the parade, and the amount of community support has been incredible,” said Marcia Austin. “We started it last year and had no idea how much it would grow. Our team leaves Thursday for Benton, Arkansas, and we’re ready to bring home our state championship again.”

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This moment comes on the heels of an outstanding performance at the Area 11 Regional Championship, where the Hoop Heroes captured the title after two impressive victories. Their teamwork, discipline, and energy on the court earned them a well‑deserved spot at the state level.

Coach Tim Douglass, who has led the team through practices and tournament preparation, received special recognition for his dedication. Support staff and volunteers praised his leadership, calling him “fantastic to work with” and crediting him for helping the team grow stronger each week.

The athletes themselves have been celebrated not only for their wins, but for the way they play the game — encouraging one another, adapting quickly to coaching adjustments, and bringing passion and joy to every possession. In their championship game, the Hoop Heroes held their opponent to just one shot per possession, a testament to their focus and defensive discipline.

Family members and fans packed the Foreman High School gym during Regionals, creating an atmosphere that players and coaches say made all the difference. “Our team thrives on your enthusiasm,” one coach shared, thanking the crowd for their unwavering support.

Today’s parade also highlighted the full roster of athletes representing Texarkana Resources:

Quintavis Wilkins

Ethan Jackson

Gregory Crussell

Tiara Booker

Justin Ross

William Massey

Corey Williams

Jamell Foate

Jonathan Richards

Easton Smith

Donald Mallory

Wesley Canipe

Texarkana Resources expressed gratitude to Jennifer Lewis for her continued support and for helping create opportunities that empower athletes and build community. The organization’s mission — Building Bridges to Independence — was on full display as the city rallied behind the Hoop Heroes.

With the state tournament just ahead, the team carries not only momentum but the pride of an entire community. Today’s parade made one thing clear: Texarkana is behind them all the way.