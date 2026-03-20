Texarkana Man Accused Of Molesting Two Young Girls

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TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texarkana man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old relative and her friend is currently being held in the Bowie County jail without bond.

Justin Aaron Powell, 37, was initially arrested by the Texarkana Texas Police Department in April of last year on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child involving a 10-year-old female relative, according to a probable cause affidavit.

In December, Powell was indicted on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child involving his relative and for a charge of indecency with a child by contact involving a friend of her’s, a second affidavit states.

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Powell is scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing before 202nd District Judge John Tidwell later this month.

Following his arrest in April 2025, Powell was interviewed by a TTPD detective. During the interview, Powell allegedly made statements that led detectives to investigate and find another alleged victim.

Powell has been charged with indecency with a child by contact in connection with the second alleged victim.

If convicted of the continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, Powell faces 25 to 99 years or life in prison. If found guilty of indecency with a child by sexual contact, Powell faces two to 20 years in prison.

Powell is represented by Texarkana lawyer Butch Dunbar.