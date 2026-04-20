Hope Teen Charged With Capital Murder in February Fatal Shooting

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An 18-year-old Hope man is facing capital murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in February.

Cordarianis Kenarel Hampton turned himself in shortly after the shooting of Rodney Richardson Jr. on the afternoon of Feb. 15 in front of a residence in the 900 block of Beech Street, according to court records.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Hampton told investigators he had found a pistol about a week before the shooting and traded it to Richardson for a different gun. Hampton claimed Richardson wanted to trade back and the two were meeting Feb. 15 to make that transaction.

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Hampton allegedly sat in the driver’s seat of his car as Richardson leaned into the car through the open passenger side door. Hampton allegedly fired a single shot, killing Richardson, before fleeing the scene with two handguns, the affidavit said.

Bystanders attempted to transport Richardson to an area hospital but were involved in a traffic accident along the route. Richardson was pronounced dead at the hospital the same afternoon.

Hampton is also charged with theft of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence for allegedly attempting to conceal or destroy a Glock 9mm handgun, court records show.

If convicted of capital murder, Hampton faces life without parole or death. The theft of a firearm and tampering charges each carry a potential sentence of up to six years, a fine up to $10,000, or both.

Hampton is currently in Hempstead County custody with bail set at $1 million. Texarkana attorney Charles Friday has been appointed to represent Hampton. The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Duncan Culpepper.