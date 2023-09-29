Hospice of Texarkana to Host 14th Annual Jeans & Bling Event

Sponsor



Hospice of Texarkana is pleased to announce they will be hosting their signature fundraiser, Jeans & Bling on Saturday, October 7 at the Texarkana, Texas Convention Center. The fun will begin at 7:00 p.m. and the dress is “Texas chic”, with an added twist this year of western casual Black & White attire with a hint of “bling”. The 14th annual event has been nominated best charity event 10 years in a row by Four States Living Magazine’s readers and will not disappoint again this year.

Mario Garcia of KKYR will emcee the October 7 event that will feature a Celebrity Lip Sync Contest, Live Dance Music by Boom Kinetic from Fayetteville, AR, a barbeque dinner, live and silent auctions and new Trip and Room Makeover Raffles. The fun event is sponsored and made possible in part by KKYR, Wholesale Electric Supply and the Yates Foundation along with many more generous supporters.

This year’s Lip Sync Celebrities include Jaimie Alexander with First United Methodist Church, Texarkana, AR, Kathy Lach with Christus St. Michael Healthcare, and Katie Stone of Texarkana Parent Magazine. Last year’s winners, Cathy VanHerpen and her “Ditzy Chicks Entourage” will return for a thrilling encore performance. To pre-vote for your favorite lip sync contestant visit https://hospiceoftexarkana.org/jeans-and-bling.

The raffle choices this year include a $2,500 Room Makeover compliments of Four States Furniture, or your choice of three trips. The trip raffle winner will choose from either a Grand Canyon Glamping package, a Punta Cana Dominican Republic trip or a Lake Tahoe getaway. All raffle tickets are $100.

$60 Event tickets, pre-voting for Celebrity Lip Sync Contestants, and $100 raffle tickets are all available at the hospiceoftexarkana.org website. Funds raised from the event will support the Hospice of Texarkana Inpatient Care Center, which is akin to an intensive care unit for hospice patients but also provides respite for their Caregivers. Donations for the Care Center are appreciated and can be given online, by mail or in person. Call Leigh or Cindy for more information on the event or sponsorship opportunities at 903-794-4263.

