Upcoming Hunter Education Class

A Hunter Education Class will be hosted on Saturday, October 7th, 2023 at the Southwest Center in Texarkana. Cost of the class is $15 per student, and a student must be at least 9 yrs of age to be certified. Preregistration for the class is required. Registration can be completed using the link below-

This will be the Field Course that’s required after completing the free Hunter Education Online Course. The online portion must be completed prior to attending the Field Course, and students must bring their online quiz results with them the day of the Field Course. Instructions for taking the online portion is found on the registration page at the link above.

