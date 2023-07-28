Hospice of Texarkana to Host Kids Helping Kids Lemonade Stand

Sponsor

Hospice of Texarkana is pleased to announce they will be hosting another charity lemonade stand, but this time to benefit the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Several of their staff employees’ children raised over $1,100 for the Arkansas Childrens’ Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas on July 6 and they want to keep their momentum going. These healthy children are motivated by their selfless healthcare providing parents to help others, and especially to help children in need. For a small donation to St. Jude’s, you can get some relief from the heat and fund children’s health research at the same time. Visit Hospice of Texarkana on Thursday, August 3, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., 2407 Galleria Oaks Drive, Texarkana, TX 75503 for lemonade and cookies. For more information call 903-794-4263.

