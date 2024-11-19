Humble Troll Coffee Celebrates One Year Anniversary with Naming Contest

Sponsor

Humble Troll Coffee is celebrating its one-year anniversary, and to mark this special milestone, the company is inviting the community to help name its quirky troll mascot. A project of Mission Texarkana, Humble Troll Coffee imports high-quality, ethically sourced coffee beans, which are then roasted in-house. The roasting, bagging and merchandising is used as job training to empower individuals in the Texarkana community. This naming contest is a fun way to celebrate the first year and interact with the loyal customers who have helped the business grow.

People who wish to join in can visit humbletrollcoffee.com/contest to submit their best name for the troll mascot. The person whose name is selected will win a Humble Troll Coffee mug, two bags of coffee, and an exclusive sticker pack. All entries must be submitted by Saturday, November 23, 2024.

“It’s time to give him a name that represents the spirit of the brand and the community it serves,” said Caleb Maloney, executive director of Mission Texarkana. “Once we narrow down our finalists, our clients at Mission Texarkana will get to vote on the winner.”

Throughout the contest, participants are encouraged to follow @humbletrollcoffee on Instagram and Facebook for updates, entry details, and the exciting winning name reveal.



ABOUT HUMBLE TROLL COFFEE

Proceeds from all Humble Troll Coffee purchases directly benefit Mission Texarkana’s initiatives to provide meals, essential supplies, job training and vital resources to individuals in need throughout the Texarkana community. For more information about where you can find Humble Troll Coffee, visit humbletrollcoffee.com and follow Humble Troll on Facebook and Instagram.

