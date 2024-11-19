Sponsor

Billie Evelyn Wright, age 92, of Hooks, Texas, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2024. She was born in Hooks Texas, on August 12, 1932, to Grady and Marie Clark.

Billie was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Grady and Marie Clark; her husband, Willie Junior Wright; three sisters, Alva Jo Henderson, Dorthy Smith, and Betty Brown; and two brothers, Rodney and Roy Steve Clark.

Billie is survived by her son, Keith Wright, and his wife Rendy of Hooks, Texas, and Dean Wright; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three special caregivers, Tonya, Nita, and Jenny.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Myrtle Spring Baptist Church in Hooks, Texas.