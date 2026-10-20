Hyatt Studios Texarkana makes it official with chamber ribbon cutting

TEXARKANA, Texas — Hyatt Studios Texarkana celebrated its ribbon cutting with the Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, drawing a big crowd outside the new extended-stay hotel at 2401 University Ave., just off Interstate 30.

The hotel has been open since July 10. Tuesday’s ceremony made it official.

Hyatt Studios Texarkana has 121 suites, each with a full kitchen. The hotel offers a free grab-and-go breakfast, a 24-hour fitness center, guest laundry and an on-site market.

It is the first Hyatt in Texarkana and one of only a handful of Hyatt Studios hotels open in the country. TXKtoday reported in 2024 when Hyatt broke ground on the Texarkana hotel, then one of the first Hyatt Studios properties under construction.

The hotel is owned by Texarkana-based DPN Collection, which has grown from two hotels to 13 across Texas and Arkansas in about a year. The company also operates the Holiday Inn Convention Center and Holiday Inn Express on the Arkansas side of Texarkana.

Congratulations to the Hyatt Studios team.

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