If You Have the Tools, You Need the Training

On August 13-14, 2022, West End Combatives will present an Extreme Close Quarter Handgun Course featuring Texas police officer and WEC founder Jacob Meadows.

On average, 68% of shootings annually occur within 0-5 feet. This weapon entanglement course covers the evolution of a gunfight at arm’s length and closer.

Students will learn the combative shooting position, presentation from concealment in confined spaces, weapon retention, clinch fundamentals, how to control distance, proper movement into space, edged weapon defense, and grounded handgun fundamentals.

ECQ Handgun is not an all-day, flat range, punch holes through paper course.

Students who attend will develop a practical handgun skill-set in reference to surviving a violent encounter in extreme close quarters.

Live fire hosted by Legendary Firearms.

Combative concepts hosted by SMAA Texarkana.

The course, on the 13th, is from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

The course, on the 14th, is 8 a.m.- noon.

To register or for more info, visit www.westendcombatives.com

If you have questions or concerns, contact Jacob Meadows at 903-293-7454.

More information from Jacob about preparedness.

If you carry a firearm as a civilian, that’s a great step toward protecting yourself and your family; but honestly, ask yourself these three questions:

Have you been trained to keep an attacker from getting access to your weapon?

Have you been trained to create enough space from your attacker so that you may access your weapon and use it to defend yourself?

Have you been trained to regain control of your weapon if you’ve failed at questions 1 & 2, and you and your attacker are BOTH trying to gain control of your weapon?

Our Extreme Close Quarter Handgun Course helps problem solve these issues. Students will learn

combative shooting positions

controlling distance

weapon presentation in confined spaces

proper movement disengaging

weapon retention

student on student skill building

Classes are starting to fill up. Here is a look at our upcoming schedule. There are limited spots for these courses. Purchase your ticket through the website & secure your spot.

www.westendcombatives.com

August 13-14 Texarkana, TX

SMAA Texarkana Legendary Firearms – Indoor Shooting Range

August 27 Shreveport, LA

Smaa/Soul Fighters Louisiana Red River Range

September 10 Longview, TX

Pure Jiu-Jitsu Longview, Tx Top Shot Indoor Range and Guns

September 24 Bentonville, AR

Lonesome Oak Guns & Range TOSS Academy

