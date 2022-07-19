Donald “Big Don” Ray Edwards

Advertisement

Donald Ray Edwards, 73 of Ashdown, Arkansas passed away at home on July 11th, 2022. He was born April 13th, 1949 in Clarksville, Texas to the late Homer Ray Edwards and Mary Kerr.

Big Don, as so many called him, absolutely loved the outdoors, wildlife and worked in or around it all his life. He also was an outstanding Auctioneer.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father.

Survivors: Son, Donald Wayne Edwards and his wife Patty; Mother of his Son, Dianna Edwards; Grandson, Bradley Ray Edwards; Brother, Paul and his wife Lisa; Sister, Mary Katherine Cauley; one nice, one nephew, one great nephew and three great nieces.

Big Don also leaves behind many friends!!!

The family will be at the home of Donald Wayne at 4819 South Kings Highway Saturday, July 23rd, 2022 from 2 p.m. until (?) in Texarkana for a gathering. Everyone is welcome to come over reminisce and celebrate “BIG DON.”