Improve Your Cooking Skills with Arkansas Cooking Classes

Advertisement

Do you want to improve your cooking skills, cook healthy meals, save money at the grocery store, and increase physical activity? Do you prepare meals for a child in your home? Does your family participate in the SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) or receive free or reduced school lunches? If so, EFNEP (Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program) has classes forming now.

Classes will be held June 30, July 7, July 14, and July 21. There will be 2 options for classes at each of the time slots. One begins at noon and the other at 6:00 PM. They will be held at the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture in Miller County, 1007 Jefferson Avenue, Texarkana, Arkansas. These classes are open to Arkansas and Texas residents.

This class is free but pre-registration is required as we have limited space. To register, call 870-779-3609 or email cbattles@uada.edu or vkennedy@uada.edu . Visit us at www.uaex.uada.edu/efnep for more information.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your Miller County Extension Office as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.

