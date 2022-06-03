Arkansas Heart Hospital opens in Texarkana

Advertisement

Arkansas Heart Hospital is bringing its internationally renowned care to Texas. The hospital has opened its first out-of-state facility at 3930 Galleria Oaks Drive in Texarkana. The 21,000-square-foot building will include a full-service cardiology clinic and, by early 2023, an ambulatory surgery center.

“Our expansion into Texas is yet another step forward in our mission to transform the health care landscape,” said Dr. Bruce Murphy, CEO. “With our laser focus on delivering the highest-quality, most innovative patient care, we will continue to be a global leader with unlimited growth potential.”

The Texarkana clinic will offer general and interventional cardiology; electrophysiology; cardiac imaging; clinical laboratory; and vein and vascular services. A full-time, on-site physician and Courtney Riddle, APRN will lead the care team. Drs. Scott Beau, Andrew Henry, Wesley Lane, Michael Loguidice, Andre Paixao and Paulo Ribeiro will also be available for regular appointments. Once complete, the ambulatory surgery center will include fully equipped hybrid catherization labs as well as pre- and post-operative rooms.

Individuals interested in making appointments may call 903-336-6900 or visit arheart.com/Texarkana.

