Introducing Plex Kids: Empowering Children through Active After-School Program at The Sportsplex

Sponsor

The Sportsplex is thrilled to announce the launch of Plex Kids, a dynamic and engaging after-school program designed to instill the importance of an active lifestyle in children. Starting on July 24, Plex Kids will provide a nurturing environment where children can participate in games, activities, and fun workouts while parents attend to their work, fitness routines, or daily errands.

Plex Kids is set to revolutionize the after-school landscape by offering a comprehensive program that combines physical fitness, teamwork, and personal development. From Monday to Friday, between 4:00 PM and 5:30 PM, children in kindergarten through 8th grade will have the opportunity to thrive under the guidance of our experienced and passionate team.

“We understand the significance of keeping children engaged and active after school hours,” said Lori Carmony, Director at The Sportsplex. “Plex Kids aims to provide a structured and enjoyable program that not only promotes physical health but also fosters essential skills such as teamwork, discipline, and confidence.”

The program curriculum at Plex Kids has been thoughtfully designed to create a balance between fun and fitness. Children will be encouraged to participate in a variety of sports, engaging activities, and invigorating workouts that promote cardiovascular endurance, motor skills, and overall well-being. Additionally, dedicated time will be allocated for homework assistance and creative exploration, ensuring a holistic approach to their development.

Enrollment for Plex Kids is now open, and interested parents are encouraged to secure a spot for their children at their earliest convenience. Registration can be done online at thesportsplexbyhce.com/plex-kids.

Join Plex Kids in giving your child the gift of an active lifestyle and empowering them to reach their full potential. Let them shape a brighter and healthier future for our children through Plex Kids at The Sportsplex.

