Is Health One of Your New Year’s Resolutions? Try out The Plex!

Have you made any New Year’s Resolutions? One of the most common New Year’s Resolutions that Americans make is to take back control of their health! This year The Plex is offering a great deal for those wanting to get back into the gym, but aren’t too sure how to attack their personal goals. With a gym membership purchase for The Plex all members receive 3 full personal training sessions!

“Plex Success is really great! We have personal trainers here and we do one to three personal training sessions for you just to help analyze where you are, what’s going on, and why you want to make the changes you want to make. We try to ensure that we are helping our members establish obtainable goals, as well as helping them work through what has stopped them in the past from accomplishing them. We really want to ensure our members have the opportunity to learn how to overcome those barriers that have prevented them from meeting goals in the past, but also orient them into the gym so they feel more confident coming in and working out more frequently. After the three free training sessions are over, members can purchase more sessions, or they can move toward their goals independently,” said Jordan Creutz, employee of The Plex.

For those who are unsure of personal training sessions, or for those who are unsure if purchasing a monthly pass to The Plex is their best option, The Plex offers a free week trial for anyone interested in meeting their health goals at The Plex. The Plex is located at 5610 Richmond Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503. For more information or to sign up for your monthly membership please visit their website or contact The Plex at (903) 838-4697.