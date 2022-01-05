Elbert Donald Brown

Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Elbert Donald “Don” Brown age 86, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Mr. Brown was born October 4, 1935, in Texarkana, Texas and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. He was the retired owner of Ideal Awning and Sign Company. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church where he served as Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Korean War. Don was a quiet and gentle man who was always willing to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed gardening and would share his vegetables with his friends and neighbors every summer. When he was not busy, you could find Don relaxing and fishing with friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, E. C. and Ruth Brown, his wife of over fifty years, Betty Brown, one great granddaughter, Olivea Jane Sanders, and one brother, Charles Brown.

He is survived by two daughters, Tanya Mayton and her husband Tracy of Fouke, Arkansas; Sandra Miller of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son and daughter-in-law, Randall Don Brown and his wife Shelly of Mt. Pleasant Texas; four grandchildren: Zackary Mayton, Savanna Hamilton and her husband, Nathanael, Seth Sanders and his wife Ashley and Luke Brown; four great grandchildren: Ashten Sanders, Annabelle Sanders and Bryah Sanders and Samuel Hamilton and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Wes Dean officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens in Texarkana, Arkansas on Hwy. 67.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday afternoon from 12:00 noon to 1:00 P.M.

