It’s Almost Shop Small Saturday #ShopSmallTXK21



The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce, the cities of Texarkana Arkansas and Texas, Main Street Texarkana, Small Business Development Center, and Greater Texarkana Young Professionals celebrate the 2021 holiday season and 12th Annual Small Business Saturday® by releasing a #ShopSmallTXK21 social media campaign as American Express® Neighborhood Champions.

To drive shoppers to Shop Small® this Nov 27, the Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce, the cities of Texarkana Arkansas and Texas, Main Street Texarkana, and Greater Texarkana Young Professionals is participating in the American Express® Neighborhood Champion Program to spotlight small businesses and the impact they have on communities. According to the Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, 97% of consumers who shopped on Small Business Saturday agree that small businesses are essential to their community and 95% reported the day makes them want to shop or eat at small, independently-owned businesses all year long, not just during the holiday season.

The Small Business Saturday Challenge will begin November 22nd and ends December 4th. The challenge encourages community members to post a photo on Facebook and Instagram showing a proof of purchase from a local small business and using the hashtag #ShopSmallTXK21 during the contest time frame. For every #ShopSmallTXK21 post, the participant will be entered into a drawing for prizes. Prizes include gift certificates from Dot’s Ace Hardware, Crossties/Frozen Rails, Lot1621, Vero’s, Brewsters Coffee and many more!

More information please contact Natalie Haywood at nhaywood@texarkana.org

or at (903)-792-7191.

