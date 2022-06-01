Jakeb Goff-LEMS Principal

Advertisement

The Liberty-Eylau Independent School District has hired Jakeb Goff as the Liberty-Eylau Middle School Principal for the 2022- 2023 school year. “All of my teaching experience, except one year has been at the Liberty-Eylau Middle School,” Goff said. “I’ve seen students and siblings of students come through, so it really is like a big family. Even some of the employees, we’ve developed as educators, so it’s a good feeling to be coming back home.” Goff has spent the past two years working for Region 8 in Mount Pleasant.

“I’ve been working as the School Improvement Coordinator for Region 8, so I’ve been helping other schools in the region who are in school improvement, improve academically but really I was helping students reach all of their academic goals.” Goff plans to bring the expertise and techniques he’s gained over the past two years to LEISD. “When I was at LEMS before, we were able to put a few systems in place for accountability, which helped get our overall grade from a C to a B,” Goff said. “I just want to come in and continue to move that needle forward.” Goff is a graduate of Arkansas High School with a BA in MCOM-Telecommunications and a

BSE in Social Studies/History from the University of Central Arkansas.

Jakeb and his wife Lacey have two sons, James and Joseph. Goff will begin his new position on July 1, 2022.

