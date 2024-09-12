Jakob Goff, Theresa Cowling and Amanda Priestly Qualified as “Thriving Leaders” for the 2023 – 2024 School Year from Region 8

Sponsor

Redwater, TX – Jakob Goff, Principal of Redwater Intermediate School; Theresa Cowling, Principal of Redwater Elementary School; and Amanda Priestly, Assistant Principal of Redwater Elementary School, have qualified as “Thriving Leaders” for the 2023 – 2024 school year by Region 8.

To achieve this distinction, one must complete 36 hours of professional learning aimed at enhancing campus performance in areas such as achievement, culture, and classroom management.

“I am immensely proud of these administrators for their unwavering commitment, dedication, and exemplary instructional leadership within their respective schools,” said Dr. Kelly Burns, RISD Superintendent of Schools.

Mr. Goff, Ms. Cowling and Ms. Priestly will be honored at the Region 8 Thriving Leaders Award Luncheon in October.