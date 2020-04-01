Jenna Williamson, Texas High Senior named 2020 Coca-Cola Scholar

Advertisement

Jenna Williamson, a student at Texas High School, has been named a 2020 Coca-Cola Scholar and will receive a $20,000 college scholarship.

Less than 1/6th of 1% of applicants were chosen to receive this extremely competitive award.

150 high school seniors were selected from an initial pool of 93,075 applications from across the country based on their academic excellence, leadership, and service demonstrated in school and community activities as part of a 3-stage selection process. See the full list.

As a member of the 32nd class of Coca-Cola Scholars, Williamson not only exemplifies superior leadership, service, and academics – she is a change agent, positively affecting others in the community.

A joint effort of Coca-Cola bottlers across the country and The Coca-Cola Company, the Coca-Cola Scholars Program is the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the United States. With the addition of the 2020 class, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation will have provided more than 6,300 Coke Scholars nationwide with over $72 million in scholarships over the course of 32 years.

“We believe that identifying these young leaders throughout the country and encouraging their passion for serving others not only empowers the students, but also lifts up those around them.” said Jane Hale Hopkins, President of the Foundation. “The Coca-Cola system is dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve, and the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation is proud to be a part of that commitment.”

In addition to receiving college scholarships, the new class of Coca-Cola Scholars have been welcomed into a vibrant and growing family of alumni that have become a powerful force for positive change in the world. Through networking, collaborations, and friendships, the group strives to make a greater impact together. Recent events and initiatives include the 2018 Coca-Cola Scholars Leadership Summit, a post-hurricane clean-up in Houston, and the fourth year of a coaching program that partners seasoned alumni with first-year Scholars as they transition to college.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation celebrates and empowers visionary leaders who are refreshing the world. With its 32nd class of Coca-Cola Scholars, the Foundation has provided more than $72 million in scholarships to over 6,300 program alumni who together have become a powerful force for positive change. Learn more at www.coca-colascholars.org.