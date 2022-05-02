Johnson Named 2022 TRiO Hall of Fame Recipient at the UA Hope-Texarkana

Advertisement

Joshua Johnson of Hope, Arkansas, has been selected as the 2022 TRiO Student Support Services Hall of Fame Recipient at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT).

Johnson currently serves as the President-Elect of the TRiO Student Success Club, a Student Ambassador, Vice President of the Student Government Association, Vice President of the UAHT Ironhorse Historian Organization, and a member of Campus Crusade for Christ. He also holds an Administrative Assistant work-study position in the Administration Building, where he greets and assists visitors to the Chancellor, Vice Chancellor for Finance, and Vice Chancellor for Academics.

Outside of school, Joshua volunteers in the Adopt-A-Highway program, Meals on Wheels, and the TRiO SSS Free Little Library. He was also a featured speaker at the “Commemorating Our Hidden Past, Celebrating Our Empowered Future” Black History Month program held at UAHT this year in honor of Hope native Dorothy McFadden Hoover, a mathematician and physicist portrayed in the movie “Hidden Figures.”

After graduating from UAHT, Joshua plans to attend a four-year university to major in education and work towards a Master’s degree in instructional technology.

Please join the UAHT family in congratulating Joshua Johnson on his accomplishment!

For more information about TRiO Student Support Services at UAHT, contact Bryan Smith at 870-722-8248 or bryan.smith@uaht.edu.

