Nelda Stinson born May 2, 1933, ascended to Heaven and reunited with her beloved husband of 65 years, Dale Stinson on April 28, 2022. Nelda was a strong Christian woman and her faith never wavered. Nelda married Dale at a very young age. She was a beautiful woman and mother. She was always “room mother” and was famous for her punch and homemade treats. She was an amazing cook and always provided hot meals, desserts and special homemade rolls. She was also the best seamstress.

Nelda was an active member of the PTA, once serving as President. She was later employed by Dillard’s in Texarkana where she was very successful and earned many awards. Most of all, there was never a day us children felt unsafe. We always felt loved. What a blessing.

Along with her husband, Nelda was preceded in death by her parents, Van Rachel and Wilma (Lee) Tiffie; two sisters, Rose Coleman and Mell Baird; and one brother, Buddy Tiffie.

Survivors include her four children, Larry Stinson and wife Marsha of Maud, Texas; Trent Stinson and wife Gayle of North Richland Hills, Texas; Sandra Aland and husband Ron of Dallas, Texas; and Tonya Gray and husband Brian of Longview, Texas; thirteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Bob Rachel, Mickey Rachel and Rex Rachel; along with many other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Maud Church of Christ with Jay Launius and Tom Hooten officiating. Burial will follow in Center Ridge Cemetery, Maud.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Monday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

