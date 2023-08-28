Johnson Selected as Academic All-Star at UA Hope-Texarkana

Sponsor

Jamarious Johnson of Texarkana, Arkansas, has been selected as the 2023 Academic All-Star at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. In his time at UAHT, Johnson has been awarded the Willie Buck Endowed Scholarship and named to the Vice Chancellor’s honor roll list. “Being a student at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana has helped me tremendously in developing my work ethic, sense of self-worth, and appetite for challenges,” said Johnson. “My time at UAHT has been remarkable. The college’s business program has significantly impacted my intellectual self-assurance, interpersonal abilities in groups, understanding of variety, and both my written and verbal communication skills. The program gave me the opportunity to grow as a person and learn what it means to be a business professional.”

Outside the classroom, Johnson serves as a youth mentor at St. Paul Baptist Church and volunteers at Randy Sams’ Outreach Shelter and local nursing homes.

Jamarious plans to transfer to the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville to pursue a degree in Business. Afterward, his goal is to become a marketing executive and one day open his own marketing firm.

The purpose of the Academic All-Star Program is to recognize the scholarly and service achievements of Arkansas’ two-year college students. Each All-Star will receive a $500 scholarship for their final semester at their two-year college of attendance and a full-tuition transfer scholarship to any Arkansas public four-year university.

Please join everyone at UAHT in congratulating Jamarious Johnson on his accomplishments.

