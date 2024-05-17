Sponsor

Pauline Baker age 96, of Hooks, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at home.

She was born on May 24, 1927, in Tom, Oklahoma, to Harvey and Vesta Dillard.

Ms. Baker spent her working days as a beautician. In her free time, she enjoyed serving God and spending time with her family. She taught Sunday School class for years, served on the Session, was an Honorary Elder in the Church, served on the W.O.C. (Women of the Church), was secretary for the Chamber of Commerce, served as President of Ladies Community Aid, President of Business and Professional Women’s Organization. And during the only time Honorable Wright Patman spoke in Hooks, she was President of the Business and Professional Woman’s Organization. Ms. Baker was even named Woman of the Year in 1972. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Hooks, TX.

She was a Christian, who loved testifying and witnessing to God and sharing the miracle of curing all her cancers. She was a prayer warrior, a loving caring person who was a mother to all in the community and loved everyone.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Harvey and Vesta Dillard; husband, Cleo Baker; sister, Earnestine Bridges and grandson, Kyle Baker.

Left to cherish her memory is a sister, Edna Severn; two sons and daughters in law, Dillard and Phyllis Baker, Terry and Vicki Baker; grandsons, Dale, Andy and Stoney Baker; great grandsons, Lane, Chase, Rhett, Cameron, Kason, Christopher, Owen and Lucas Baker; great granddaughters , Kinley and Addy Baker; a number of other relatives and a host of friends; including special friends Dot Whittington and Lisa Tucker.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Myrtle Spring Baptist Church, Hooks, TX.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 20, 2024, at 11:00 AM respectively at Myrtle Springs Baptist Church, Hooks, TX with Rev. Mike Morgan and Kevin Schutte officiating.

Interment will be at Tom cemetery at 2:00 P.M. in Tom, Oklahoma with Rev. Les Colley officiating under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, TX

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Hooks, TX.