Joint Operations Center Bowie County/City of Texarkana, TX

Bowie County Office of Emergency Management will partner with the statewide Department of Emergency Management to offer a walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic administering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week in New Boston, Texas.

The clinic will open daily at 9:00 a.m. and operate until all vaccines are given. In Texas, anyone over the age of 18 is now eligible to receive the vaccine. No appointment is necessary.

Vaccines will be given at the New Boston Community Center, 301 N.E. Front Street, New Boston, Texas 75570.

Locally, Texas DSHS reports a total of 4,682 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, and 2,104 probable cases with 207 deaths. The Department of State Health Services is reporting 404 active cases currently in Bowie County.