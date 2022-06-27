Julie Ratcliff Hired as LEISD Elementary Principal for the 2022-2023 School Year

Advertisement

The Liberty-Eylau Independent School District has hired Julie Ratcliff as Elementary Principal for the 2022-2023 school year. “I’m excited for the opportunities that we have in our future here at Liberty-Eylau Elementary,” Ratcliff said. “I plan to continue the positive trajectory that we are. We have seen a tremendous amount of growth in our students.” Ratcliff has been employed with LEISD for 13 years, while also being in her current role as Assistant Principal of the Elementary for the past six years. “When you look at what needs to be done at the beginning of the year, will be an easier transition for me because I already have an idea,” Ratcliff said. Ratcliff is a graduate of Ouachita Baptist University and also obtained her master’s degree from Texas A&M-Texarkana.

