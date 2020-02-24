Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October Performs “OPEN BOOK” Friday, February 28

Advertisement

Arkansas Municipal Auditorium will host a live fundraising event, to later stream, featuring a concert and conversation with Blue October’s Justin Furstenfeld, officials say. Texas’ alternative rock superstar and champion of the straight-edge artists’ movement. Furstenfeld will join a panel of mental health professionals, educators, first responders, and members of Generations Against Bullying in a frank conversation about a social epidemic plaguing society.

It will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.