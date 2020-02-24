Federal judge in Texarkana sentences repeat offender to eight years for dealing meth

Advertisement

A man who indicted by a federal grand jury for dealing methamphetamine out of his home in Hope, Ark., was sentenced Thursday to 98 months in federal prison.

Vincent Coleman, 38, has a history of felony drug convictions in Arkansas dating back to 2003, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections. Coleman pleaded guilty to methamphetamine distribution last year and appeared for sentencing Thursday before U.S. District Judge Susan Hickey in Texarkana.

Coleman’s indictment, handed down in June 2018 in the Texarkana Division of the Western District of Arkansas, charged him with distributing methamphetamine on three different dates in 2017. Coleman pleaded guilty to one count and the remaining two counts were dismissed Thursday on an oral motion by Assistant U.S. Attorney Penelope Castellanos as part of Coleman’s plea agreement with the government.

Coleman was represented by Jason Horton of Texarkana.

Coleman is currently serving time in the Arkansas Department of Corrections for drug crimes and was brought from state prison to appear in federal court following his indictment in 2018, court records state. According to an entry concerning the sentencing hearing, Hickey is recommending that Coleman participate in drug treatment and vocational programs while in federal prison.

Upon release from federal prison, Coleman will serve four years of supervised release. If he breaks the law or violates other conditions during that time, Coleman could be returned to federal prison.

