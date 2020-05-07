Juvenile accused of capital murder certified to stand trial as adult

Advertisement

A 16-year-old accused of shooting a man multiple times in the back during a marijuana robbery in December has been certified to face the adult criminal justice system.

Antonio Grigsby Jr. was 15 when he allegedly got a ride from Christopher Cross, 20, to an apartment complex at 39 Riverbend in the Liberty Eylau area Dec. 22. Grigsby allegedly arranged to meet Amilleon Jackson, 18, to purchase marijuana though Grigsby carried a weapon and had allegedly spoken of robbing Jackson.

Jackson was shot five times in the back, according to a probable cause affidavit.

At a hearing Wednesday, County Court at Law Judge Craig Henry found that Grigsby meets the criteria for a transfer from juvenile to adult court. Henry set Grigsby’s bail at $1 million.

Grigsby is expected to be moved from a juvenile detention center to the Bowie County jail, officials said.

Grigsby allegedly sent text messages after the shooting admitting to the crime. Multiple witnesses were present in the parking lot the Sunday afternoon of the shooting.

Grigsby and Cross are both charged with capital murder in Jackson’s death. Cross has been formally indicted by a Bowie County grand jury and pleaded not guilty this week, according to court records. Cross is represented by Mount Pleasant, Texas, lawyer Mark Lesher.

First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp said the state has not determined whether the death penalty will be sought for Cross. Grigsby is ineligible for the death penalty because state and federal laws prohibit the punishment for offenders under age 18.

Cross faces death or life without parole if found guilty of capital murder. Texas law allows juveniles convicted of capital murder to be sentenced to life with parole possible after 40 years, Crisp said.

Cross is being held in the Bowie County jail with a $1 million bail.

