Bi-State Narcotics Task Force Hiring Investigator

Advertisement

The Bi State Narcotics Task Force is comprised of Investigators from the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department, the Miller County Sheriff’s Office and the 8th South Prosecuting Attorneys Office.

There is currently an opening for one investigator position through the 8th South Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Flexibility is a must as Investigators work varying shifts depending on the needs of the task force. Investigators are subject to call out at any time. A General Law Enforcement Certificate and License is required. The applicant must be able to pass a background investigation. Some investigative experience, confidentiality, and the ability to work alone or in a team atmosphere is a must.

The starting salary for this position is $33,019.29 with health insurance and 8 hours per month sick leave after the first month. Vacation is commensurate with time on the job but begins at 1 week following the first year.

All resumes should be submitted to the 8th South Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (c/o Ashley Dougan) at 400 Laurel St., Suite 6, Texarkana, AR. 71854 or to the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department (c/o Bobby Jordan), 100 N. State Line Ave., Texarkana, AR. 75503. The deadline for acceptance of applications is May 29, 2020 at 5:00 PM.

