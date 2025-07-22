Kelley Crisp Declares Candidacy for Bowie County Criminal District Attorney

Sponsor

Texarkana, Texas — Kelley Crisp, with the overwhelming support of local law enforcement professionals, is proud to announce her candidacy for Bowie County Criminal District Attorney after making history as the first woman to serve as the county’s First Assistant Criminal District Attorney.

Crisp started at the DA’s office in 2010 and was appointed as First Assistant in 2019. Since her appointment, Crisp has been assigned as chief felony prosecutor in the 202nd District Court, where she leads prosecution on some of the most serious and violent cases in Bowie County.

With more than 135 jury trials brought to verdict, Crisp has earned a reputation for thorough case preparation, courtroom excellence and compassionate advocacy for victims. The majority of her trials have involved violent offenses such as capital murder, murder, aggravated sexual assault, human trafficking, engaging in organized criminal activity, and child sexual abuse.

Following the trial in State of Texas vs. Taylor Parker, Crisp and her team were recognized by the Texas Department of Public Safety for exemplary work in the investigation and prosecution of Parker’s cases. In 2022, a Bowie County jury convicted Parker of capital murder and sentenced her to death for committing fetal abduction and double homicide.

“I’ve been blessed to be entrusted with the responsibility to seek justice for the victims and families of victims of the most serious crimes in our county,” Crisp said. “As we prepare a case for trial, nearly every witness is dealing with the most traumatic and difficult circumstance they have ever experienced. Along with the professional men and women of our local law enforcement community, we are driven to spare no effort in preparation, so that our county juries will be able to deliver justice in a way that best protects our citizens moving forward.”

Her reputation as a prosecutor has earned the support of many local law enforcement officers, including endorsements from the Texarkana Police Officers Association and the Texarkana Municipal Police Association.

Crisp is actively involved in the community, including serving as president of the ArkLaTex 100 Club, which supports first responders and their families. This organization is particularly meaningful to Crisp because of her day-to-day relationship with law enforcement and first responders.

“When a police officer or firefighter dies in the line of duty, the Arklatex 100 Club responds to the family with financial assistance as quickly as possible,” Crisp said. “We are fortunate to have funds left over that allow us to provide these grants for local police and fire agencies. We want officers to know, especially in today’s climate, that we appreciate what they do and there are people here that support them.”

In addition to her work with the ArkLaTex 100 Club, Crisp frequently collaborates with local schools and civic organizations to increase awareness and provide training on important issues including mandatory reporting laws, indicators of child abuse, child grooming behaviors and the dangers of online predators. She also volunteers with the Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center in furthering their mission to prevent child abuse through community education.

Crisp is a frequent instructor at the local police academy, helping young officers learn the landscape of criminal law that will lead to successful arrests and prosecutions of criminals. Crisp has been selected by the statewide network of criminal prosecutors, the Texas District and County Attorney’s Association, to take part in “Train the Trainers,” an exclusive program that prepares prosecutors to provide continuing legal education for their peers.

Crisp holds three degrees from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville—a Bachelor of Arts, Master of Arts, and Juris Doctor. Originally from Booneville, Arkansas, she moved to Texarkana in 2007 after marrying her husband, John. The couple and their son live in Texarkana, Texas. Before joining the DA’s office, Crisp worked for a private civil law practice for three years.

As she steps forward to run for District Attorney, Crisp brings a clear understanding of the job, a strong track record, and a commitment to doing what’s right for victims and the community.

“The opportunity to represent our county citizens and law enforcement has been the honor of my life, and one I will zealously uphold as the elected District Attorney,” she said.