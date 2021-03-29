Kindergarten Registration Starting Soon In Texarkana Schools

Advertisement

Starting in April the Texarkana Independent School District and the Texarkana Arkansas School District will begin their Kindergarten and Pre-Kindergarten registrations.

Texarkana Independent School District Schedule

April 1st: Enrollment Application Forms will go live at www.txkisd.net

April 12th: Application Packet Drive-Thru Pick-up & Drop-Off Day

4241 Summerhill Road

10:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

April 30th: Applications turned in by this date will receive a free Tiger T-Shirt for students!

Texarkana Arkansas School District Schedule

April 24th: Kindergarten Meet & Greet at Arkansas Middle School

Have a chance to meet and greet Elementary School Staff and register for Kindergarten.

To be prepared, parents or guardians will need to bring the following records for their student:

Up-To-Date Immunization Records

Birth Certificate

Social Security Card

Proof of Residency

Proof of Income (for Pre-K registration only)

For more information on your districts registration please contact:

Texarkana Arkansas School District: 870-772-3371

Texarkana Texas School District: 903-794-3651 ext. 1030