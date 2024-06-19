King Foundation Awards $30K to Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund

Sponsor

The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF) is thrilled to announce it has received a generous $30,000 grant from the Dallas-based Carl B. & Florence E. King Foundation.

The grant will be used to provide crucial resources to low-income single parent students residing in the Arkansas Delta, helping them achieve their educational and career goals. The King Foundation’s commitment to community development aligns with ASPSF’s mission to empower single parents to achieve self-sufficiency through postsecondary education.

The funding will directly impact the lives of many single parents through ASPSF’s flexible scholarships and support services, such as professional development workshops, to help single parents stay in school, graduate, and start a new career with family-supporting wages. This is ASPSF’s second grant from the King Foundation. In 2022, the foundation awarded $25,000 to the organization.

“We are incredibly grateful to the King Foundation for its continued support,” said Jenn Morehead, Executive Director of ASPSF. “This grant will significantly enhance our ability to provide financial assistance, mentoring, and additional resources to single parents in the Arkansas Delta. By investing in their education, we are investing in the future of their families and our communities. The King Foundation’s generosity will help us break the cycle of poverty and create opportunities for a brighter future.”

ASPSF has a long history of supporting single parents through scholarships and comprehensive support services. The organization understands the unique challenges faced by single parent students, including financial strain, time management, and balancing family responsibilities. This grant from the King Foundation will enable ASPSF to expand its reach and provide even more robust support to those in need.

For more information about ASPSF, which has distributed more than $55 million in scholarships across Arkansas, contact ASPSF Communications Director Jen Para at jpara@aspsf.org or 501-550-6304.

About Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund: Since 1990, Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund has worked to create stronger, more educated, and more self-sufficient families. Through scholarships and services, ASPSF opens doors for low-income single parents, helping them pursue education, secure employment, and transform the future for their families. With the help of volunteers and community support, ASPSF creates multigenerational change, transforming lives for both single parents and their children. For information about scholarships, volunteer opportunities, and ways to give, visit www.aspsf.org.